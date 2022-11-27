Mail theft charges to come after Canada Post employee keeps 500 packages
Charges are pending after RCMP and postal inspectors in east-central Alberta found a Canada Post employee had been stashing mail.
Mounties say a search of the employee's vehicle and home in Wainwright, Alta., earlier this week found "in excess" of 500 "deliverable items" had been hoarded.
The postal worker was arrested and has since been released with conditions. They are to appear in provincial court on Jan. 5, 2023.
All parcels have been returned to Canada Post to be delivered to their intended owners, police say.
Officials expect charges of theft from mail under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 to be laid as the investigation continues.
To prevent mail theft, police and Canada Post recommend picking up mail as soon as it has been delivered, using the hold mail service when going on a vacation and depositing outgoing mail as close to the scheduled pick-up time as possible.
Wainwright is approximately 210 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
