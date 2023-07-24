Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding

A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.

A culvert on the main CN Rail track near Millbrook, N.S., has been washed away and a stretch of track now hangs in the air.

“This is the only rail line we have going through here and it's a total necessity,” an area resident told CTV News on Sunday.

CN Rail says they've closed a section of its track near Halifax, that includes the washed out section near Millbrook, which is about 90km north of the city.

"Crews are currently inspecting our track in the area and making repairs to ensure the safe movement of passenger and freight traffic. Some repairs will be delayed until weather and water events subside,” CN Rail said in a statement Sunday.

VIA Rail has also issued a travel advisory due to the flooding.

“Train 14 and 15 may not be serving stops between Moncton and Halifax: Moncton station would then become train 15’s initial departing station and train 14’s final destination station,” the advisory on VIA Rail’s website reads. “Should this be confirmed, no alternative transportation would be provided, and affected passengers would be contacted directly.”

