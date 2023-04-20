Main Street assault leaves man with fatal injuries; Winnipeg police investigating

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man died from life-altering injuries he sustained during an assault on Main Street earlier this month.

The investigation began on April 11 around 12:30 a.m., when officers were called to the 300 block of Princess Avenue for a report of a man who had been assaulted.

Officers responded and met with a 25-year-old man, who was then taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

Police investigated and determined the victim, Leo Charles Martin-Shea, was assaulted on the east side of Main Street at Stella Avenue on April 8 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Following the assault, Martin-Shea went back home.

Police and emergency personnel were not contacted until days later on April 11 when the victim’s condition worsened.

Martin-Shea’s injuries were “life-altering” and he was unable to recover, according to police. He died on April 19.

Police have not made any arrests related to this incident. The homicide unit is investigating and ask anyone with information or video or footage that could be helpful to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.