Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire

A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Main Street just before 8 p.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. After fighting the blaze from inside, they were forced to retreat due to dangerous conditions.

The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members worked through the night to extinguish the fire. It was declared to be under control at 3:39 a.m. Saturday.

According to the city, the building sustained significant damage.

Northbound Main Street has since been re-opened to traffic. Southbound Main Street remains closed between Alexander and Logan avenues as crews continue to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.