Main Street building 'complete loss' after Saturday morning fire

Fire officials say a Main Street building is a complete loss after a large blaze shut down traffic and evacuated a nearby high-rise Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it received multiple reports around 7:19 a.m. of a fire in a two-storey commercial and residential building in the 800 block of Main Street.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy, black smoke coming from the building. Deeming it too dangerous to enter, firefighters launched an attack from the outside, using hand lines and aerial water trucks to douse the flames.

All residents in the building were able to get out safely. One person was assessed by on-scene paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A neighbouring high-rise apartment building was evacuated due to drifting smoke. A second alarm was called - increasing the number of crews on scene - and residents living with disabilities were helped out of the building by firefighters.

Winnipeg Transit has deployed buses to the scene to help shelter evacuees. The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team will be helping displaced residents in finding a place to stay.

In an update issued after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, the City of Winnipeg said evacuees from the high-rise apartment returned to their suites in the afternoon while those living in the impacted building are finding temporary housing.

Main street is now open to southbound traffic, however, northbound traffic will still be impacted as crews are still on-scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the building is considered a complete loss.