Main Street in Dartmouth reopened after fatal collision

A section of Main Street in Dartmouth, N.S., was closed for about three hours Tuesday night due to a fatal collision.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release issued at 8:30 p.m. that the street was closed in both directions from Forest Hills Parkway to Ridgecrest Drive.

The RCMP and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency also responded to the scene.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes as they investigated.

The street reopened around 11:15 p.m.

Police have not released any details about the collision at this time.