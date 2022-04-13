Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzard

Main Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different.

But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.

"About a week ago we had our sewer line collapse under Logan Avenue…We couldn't run any water because it had nowhere to go," said Jamil Mahmood, the executive director of Main Street Project.

With the disruption, the shelter temporarily shifted part of its operation to 324 Logan, while emergency repairs were made.

On Wednesday afternoon, Main Street Project began directing people back to its original shelter.

The organization has also brought in extra staff to help people get out of the weather.

"The first step is communicate the storm is coming. Make sure folks had supplies for a couple days. Make sure folks are well enclosed if they weren't going to come inside and then also create those linkages for, 'here's all the places you can go. Here's our number and if you need us, we'll be coming by.'"

The shelter's outreach van is operating 24 hours a day and is ready if people need help.

If Winnipeggers see residents who need assistance, they are asked to call the shelter so the van can provide assistance.

People can call 204-232-5217 if assistance is needed.

Main Street Project said now is also a good time for any extra donations, such as warm clothing or cash, so the shelter can continue to help those dealing with the weather.