Main Street Project to overhaul facility with $10M investment

Main Street Project is receiving more than $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its facility on Martha Street, including accessibility and energy-efficiency improvements.

The $10.6 million in funding was announced on Wednesday by MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital Dan Vandal, MP for Winnipeg South Terry Duguid, and Main Street Project’s executive director Jamil Mahmood.

"The work we do in this community is so important. It is crucial our facilities function effectively to help people, rest, heal, recover in the way our renewed mission and vision intends,” Mahmood said in a news release.

“We are grateful for this timely federal investment to completely overhaul our Martha Street facility."

The money will go towards modernizing the organization’s protective care facility by changing it from an emergency shelter into an expanded withdrawal management service facility. The Martha Street building’s envelope, windows, roof, plumbing and electrical systems will be upgraded to better its resiliency and energy efficiency.

The funding will also go towards accessibility upgrades at the facility, including elevator access to all levels, accessible washrooms, and automated doors.

All of these upgrades are expected to reduce the buildings energy consumption by 44 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 232 tonnes.

"Main Street Project Community Health Centre delivers vital programming, health and social services to those in need right here in Winnipeg,” Vandal said.

“Today's investment will enhance the Centre's infrastructure to make it more energy efficient, sustainable and accessible. This project is just one example of our work together to foster greener, more resilient communities."