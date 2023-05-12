Main Street reconstruction begins Monday in North Bay

Redevelopment of North Bay's downtown begins Monday.

Friday morning, the city launched the ‘Making Over Main Street’ construction project.

It will take two years to complete and the mayor said it should create a more inviting downtown.

The $8.85 million reconstruction will include new sidewalks, upgrading of the brick roadway, stairs, lighting and more.

Sudbury-based MCA Contracting Ltd. was awarded the contract.

The project has the blessing of downtown businesses and the Downtown Improvement Area.

"Everybody agrees this needs to happen,” said Katie Bevan, chair of the DIA.

“Obviously, there's some nerves about business interruption but in general, everyone is ready."

North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico said the goal is to minimize disruptions.

"We'll work with our downtown merchants to make sure that during this construction over the next two years that minimal disruption is made," Chirico said.

"We may be closing for a short period of time, but we're not closing it down."

The province is providing $700,000 for construction costs. The first phase -- from Sherbrooke to Wyld, and from Wyld to Ferguson -- is expected to be completed in November.

"There are a lot of levels that it can help with the vibrancy so not only just physically but more accessible and safer," Bevan said.

Chirico said spending money to improve the look and aesthetic of the downtown will only help merchants and shoppers feel safer.

"You get people downtown through investment and that's private investment and public investment,” he said.

“If anybody has taken a stroll downtown in the last couple months, they've seen a lot cleaner downtown."

The second phase, involving the west side of Main Street, will begin in April 2024 to be completed sometime that fall.