Main Street stabbing leaves man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after an assault on Main Street Saturday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers received a call from a man claiming to have been stabbed around 11:45 a.m.

WPS said officers found the man in the area of Main Street and Logan Avenue, suffering from a severe injury to his upper body.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

  

