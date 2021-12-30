Main Street testing site closed early due to accident

If people are needing to get a COVID-19 test in Winnipeg, they are being told to avoid the 1284 Main St. location as it has closed for the day due to an accident.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the accident involved an exit door.

"Today's accident damaged an exit door. The accident occurred when a delivery driver accidentally drove their vehicle into the door. No injuries were reported," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The WRHA said traffic is being diverted to other testing sites in Winnipeg and more information about reopening the site will be provided when it becomes available.

This isn't the first accident at the Main Street testing site in recent days.

On Christmas Eve, there was another crash and an entrance door was also malfunctioning. These two situations caused the site to close early and reopen the following day at limited capacity.

For information on other testing sites, people can visit the WRHA's website.