Mainly clouds in Windsor-Essex for Labour Day
It’s expected to be a cloudy end to the Labour Day long weekend, according to Environment Canada.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early afternoon.
A high of 24C is expected with a humidex of 30C.
The forecaster is calling for a mainly cloudy evening with a low of 17C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday, mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24C.
- Wednesday, sunny with a high of 26C.
- Thursday, more sun with a high of 27C.
- Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.