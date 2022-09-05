iHeartRadio

Mainly clouds in Windsor-Essex for Labour Day

Rain collects at the side of the road in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

It’s expected to be a cloudy end to the Labour Day long weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning and early afternoon.

A high of 24C is expected with a humidex of 30C.

The forecaster is calling for a mainly cloudy evening with a low of 17C.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Tuesday, mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24C.
  • Wednesday, sunny with a high of 26C.
  • Thursday, more sun with a high of 27C.
  • Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28C.