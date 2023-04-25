Mainly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday
It will be a mainly cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday with a chance of showers throughout the afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers beginning around 2 p.m. Today’s high will be 11 C.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday morning before the precipitation begins.
Expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and an overnight low of 1 C.
It will be another rainy spring day in the capital on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.
Wednesday’s high will be 11 C. It will be mainly cloudy tomorrow evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 1 C.
On Thursday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
