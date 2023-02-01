Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Wednesday

It will be a cloudy and chilly day in the capital on Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

There will be a 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 30 per cent chance this afternoon.

You’ll want to bundle up if you’re going outside – the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 this morning and more like -12 this afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and an overnight low of -9 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -3 C. Flurries will begin tomorrow morning – expect a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres.

It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour Thursday morning and the wind chill will make it feel more like -16.

It will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow night. The polar vortex is set to arrive in Ottawa Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -28 C overnight.

Friday is set to be the coldest day of the year in Ottawa. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -22 C.