Mainly cloudy, chance of rain in Windsor-Essex Tuesday

Environment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy Tuesday in Windsor-Essex with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

According to the forecast, fog patches are set to dissipate in the morning and a high of 10C during the day and a chance of showers in the afternoon.

At night, temperatures are set to cool down with a low of -1C and a return of the fog with patches expected to develop after midnight.

Here is a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning and a high of 19C. At night, clear with a low of 5C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3C.

Friday: Periods of rain with a high of 7C. Rain and a low of 1C at night.

Saturday: Periods of rain or snow, high of 8C low of 0C.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 13C, low 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6.2C and the average low is -2.5C.