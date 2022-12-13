Mainly cloudy day expected in Windsor-Essex

A pleasant day is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will remain seasonal before getting slightly warmer on Wednesday and into the later part of the week.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 4.