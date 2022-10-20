Mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Thursday, warmer weather on the way
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be cloudy in Ottawa today, but a stretch of beautiful sunny weather will begin tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C today.
There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.
The sunshine will arrive tomorrow – Friday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
Expect some cloudy periods tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 4 C.
It will be even warmer on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.
