Mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Thursday, warmer weather on the way

It will be cloudy in Ottawa today, but a stretch of beautiful sunny weather will begin tomorrow.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C today.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

The sunshine will arrive tomorrow – Friday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 13 C.

Expect some cloudy periods tomorrow evening and an overnight low of 4 C.

It will be even warmer on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.