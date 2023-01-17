Mainly cloudy with freezing drizzle in Ottawa
It will be another cold day in the capital with some freezing drizzle expected through the day.
A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect. It says periods of freezing drizzle, sometimes mixed with snow, will continue into Wednesday morning. There is also a risk of light freezing rain.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.
Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle will begin tonight. The forecast calls for a snowfall amount of 2 centimetres. Temperatures will stay steady around -6 C overnight.
It will be warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow ending early in the afternoon. The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.
Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and a low of -11 C overnight.
On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C.
