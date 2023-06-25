Mainly cloudy with showers expected to finish off weekend
A mix of sun and cloud Sunday to start, changing to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers will start in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 29 degrees, feeling more like 35.
Showers continue into Sunday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 19 degrees.
To start your workweek, Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and a risk of thunderstorm in the early afternoon. Monday’s high is 22 degrees, feeling more like 28.
Monday night remains cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 27.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.
