iHeartRadio

Mainly sunny but cold in Ottawa on Friday


image.jpg

It will be sunny in Ottawa on Friday but you’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading outside because it will be a chilly start to the day. 

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 degrees this morning, and more like -5 degrees this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -10 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -15 degrees.   

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees Saturday morning.

Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.

There is snow in the forecast for Sunday. Expect cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of snow and a high of -5 C.

12