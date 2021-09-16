Mainly sunny in Calgary but staying cool

While that cold front lies beyond us, the continuing effects are palpable. We're still cool, we're still dealing with a touch of wind. On the bright side, that wind has a westerly origin through the day, gusts or not; that warm, dry air will support a stay below normal, which makes it to the mid-teens.

Beyond, our upper air will establish a weak ridge over southern Alberta for a couple of days. This will improve temperatures for Friday and Saturday, but that too won't last, as a significant low from the Bering Sea crosses the Gulf of Alaska (I'm just naming cold places at this point) and lowers over us early next week.

And now, a little, somewhat tongue-and-cheek debrief on the sleet yesterday:

Snow: it's not for everyone. (Unless your name starts with "D" and ends with "awn Walton")

Let's address what's happened in the last 20 minutes in NW #yyc, shall we? @CTVDawnWalton @DanayeMaier pic.twitter.com/M51CGXx2Ew

What a day. At 6 a.m., northerly gusts were at 53 km/h, accommodating showers and sleet in the northwest. By 6 p.m., the westerly gusts hit 47 km/h and we were largely sunny. You've got to love living here!

Late yesterday, widespread frost advisories were issued:

FROST ADVISORY from Environment Canada: https://t.co/roM50LLlGs #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/03UIH3Eppx

Tonight, more are likely to be issued in an area that will encompass the above zones, and include a few more further south. This is the running drawback with clear and dry conditions;

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 4 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

We have some cool photos today!

Caren in Lethbridge sent this one to @CTVMorningLiveYYC on Instagram, taken by her daughter Izzy!

"The Great Attendees" – Lynda, Launa, and Pam – didn't let the sleet stop them from enjoying a charity golf tournament yesterday in Bearspaw…

…and Brock took a photo that isn't just lawn decorations!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!