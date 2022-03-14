Mainly sunny, warmer than average in Windsor-Essex Monday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The Windsor-Essex region is starting the week with sunshine and above average temperatures on Monday.
Environment Canada forecasts the day to be mainly sunny with a high of 12C. Wind is expected to become southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h in the morning.
Wind chill is at about -6C with a UV index 4 or moderate.
This evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and fog patches developing overnight.
Wind gusts coming out of the southwest with gusts at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight and a low of 0C.
Here is a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: A mic of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning and a high of 10C. Fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. Clear in the evening with a low of 1C
- Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 17C. In the evening clear with a low of 5C
- Thursday: Sunny with a high of 19C. Cloudy into the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4C.
- Friday: Rainy with a high of 8C. Periods of rain in the evening and a low of 1C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6C and the average low is -2C.
