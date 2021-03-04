Windsor-Essex can expect mostly sunny weather for the next few days.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a high of 1C. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning and a wind chill of -8C.

The region reached a high of 13C on Wednesday.

“Now we’re seeing the warm air infiltrating our air space and that’s why we’re enjoying these warm temperatures,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 5C and a low of -7C.

Sunshine is also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

The average high this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -4.6C.