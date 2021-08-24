Major closure on Highway 407 after two people injured in crash

Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre and westbound lanes are closed after a serious crash on Highway 407.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on Highway 407 in the westbound lanes near Mavis Road.

Peel paramedics said two people have life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Westbound lanes are closed between Hurontario Street and Mavis Road and then reopening time is unknown.

COLLISION: #Hwy407 #Brampton: all westbound lanes are closed between #Hurontario St and Mavis Rd for a collision investigation. @OPP_HSD on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk