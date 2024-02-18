Major Collisions investigating Saturday night crash on Manning Drive

A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday, after a crash involving a stolen car.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area alongside a silver car with considerable damage to the left side.

Nearby in the intersection, a white SUV could be seen with heavy damage to the front end.

Pieces of debris could be seen on the roadway.

The Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) was on scene investigating.

A MCIS officer told CTV News Edmonton an EPS officer had been pursuing a stolen car when the car hit the SUV and crashed.

The officer said no injuries were reported, but a person from the stolen car asked to be taken to hospital for evaluation.

No details were given on scene about the number of people in each vehicle.

When asked for more information on the crash, an EPS representative said Sunday that details would not be released until after the Family Day holiday.