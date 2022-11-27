Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the collision occurred in the area of 17 Street and Manning Drive southbound around 1:30 p.m.

A Hyundai Sonata sedan was westbound on Manning Drive through the intersection on a flashing yellow light when it was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV completing a lefthand turn onto 17 Street north from eastbound Manning, police said.

STARS took a male youth from the sedan to the University of Alberta Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Three other adults, one male and two females, were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals in serious condition, AHS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Driver impairment and excessive speed are not considered factors in the crash, investigators add.

After being closed for most of the afternoon, the area reopened later Sunday evening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.