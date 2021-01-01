Major crime detectives on Vancouver Island are investigating after a deceased man was discovered inside a home in Tofino earlier this week.

Tofino RCMP officers made the discovery at a residence in the 1300 block of Chesterman Beach Road on Wednesday, Dec. 30. They were visiting the home to perform a welfare check, according to a news release from BC RCMP.

“Based on observations at the scene the death was deemed to be suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” said Insp. Kevin O’Donnell in the release.

O'Donnell added that police believe the suspicious death is an isolated incident, and that there is no risk to the public.

On the day the dead man was discovered, police took a person into custody in Nanaimo. That person has since been released without any charges, police said.

The VIIMCU's investigation remains ongoing, and the Tofino and Nanaimo RCMP detachments are assisting.

Investigators ask anyone who saw suspicious or unusual activity in the vicinity of the death between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 to call VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or to call Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.