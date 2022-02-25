Major Crime Unit investigates armed robbery in Windsor

Windsor police are seeking information from the public regarding an armed robbery at a convenience store on Seminole Street.

Police say officers responded to a store in the 4600 block of Seminole St. around 5 a.m. on Feb. 15 for a robbery call.

It was reported that the suspect brandished a gun at a store employee and stole a quantity of cash and other items before fleeing on foot westbound on Seminole St.

No physical injuries were reported.

Additional officers, including the K9 Unit attended the scene to assist. The Forensic Identification Unit also processed the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman with a thin build. She was wearing a black jacket with a blue jacket underneath, grey backpack, gloves and a black face mask with a design.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the suspect meeting up with a man in the 4300 block of Seminole St. after the robbery.

The man is described as white, medium build wearing a dark coloured jacket with a fur hood, dark pants and black shoes.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the robbery and is asking anyone in the area between the 4300 block and 4600 block of Seminole St. with video surveillance and dash cams to check their footage for potential evidence.

Police say the woman is considered “armed and dangerous” and warn the public to not approach her if seen, instead immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers.