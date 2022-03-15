Major Crime Unit investigates report of missing 29-year-old woman

Windsor police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Windsor woman who has not been seen since the end of November.

Krystine Scott was reported missing by concerned family and friends who said while Scott is known to live a “transient lifestyle” it is out of character for her to not be seen or heard from for this long.

Scott is described as a white woman, 5'0" tall, slender build, approximately 90 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a butterfly on her upper back.

Police say her hair colour and style may have been changed since she was last seen.

The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who believes they have seen Scott to contact them at 19-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com