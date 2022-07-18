Major Crime Unit investigates shots fired on Curry Ave.
Windsor police are looking for information related to a second shots fired incident that took place over the weekend.
Patrol officers responded to multiple gunshots heard Saturday around 3 a.m. in the area of Curry Avenue and Martindale Street.
Police say no one was injured, but a home in the area sustained damage, but police do not believe the house was directly targeted.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the area. The scene was held as police canvassed the neighbourhood or further evidence.
Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence. Investigators are specifically looking for any people or vehicles caught on camera around the time the gunshots were heard.
Police say there is no evidence the incident on Curry Ave. is related to the downtown shooting that took place overnight Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
