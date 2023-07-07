Major Crimes Unit investigating massive blaze in Winnipeg industrial building

Winnipeg police are investigating a massive blaze that destroyed an industrial building in Point Douglas to determine if arson was involved.

The flames spewing from the industrial building on Sutherland and Maple Street North sent thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky Tuesday morning. The fire prompted people living and working nearby to shelter in place, and had crews on scene throughout the day battling to extinguish it.

All that's left of the industrial building on Sutherland and Maple Street North are piles of rubble and a burned-out metal shell.

On Friday, Winnipeg police confirmed its major crimes unit is investigating this as a suspicious fire.

"Due to the factors relating to this incident, the Winnipeg Police Services Major Crimes Unit was advised, and initiated an investigation which will either confirm arson or eliminate the possibility of arson," Claude said in a statement to CTV News.

He said the investigation by the police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service remains ongoing.

Several businesses were housed in the building, including a vacant metal fabricating plant that was used for storing items like tires and chemicals.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said earlier this week that he is hopeful the cleanup from the fire will be quick, but noted there is no timeline for demolition at this point.