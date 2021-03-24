Police search Victoria home amid investigation into Beacon Hill Park murder

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and several major crime investigators searched a home Wednesday in relation to the case of a Victoria mother who was found murdered this month in Beacon Hill Park.

The body of 46-year-old Brianna Lozano, who was also known as Bree Sara Gamble, was found on the south side of the park in the early morning of March 3.

The following week, Victoria police announced her death was being investigated as a homicide by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

On Wednesday morning, VIIMCU investigators, along with police from Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria, carried out an investigation in the area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

Police have confirmed to CTV News that they were in the area to search a home and the search is ongoing Wednesday afternoon.

The area was announced as a zone of interest in the case and police were looking to speak with anyone who was in the area or had dashcam footage from the area between 11 p.m. on March 2 and 5 a.m. on March 3.

Traffic was briefly disrupted in the area Wednesday but was cleared by the afternoon.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and the general public is not at risk

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.