Major donation for Youth Haven from local motorcycle group

Some disadvantaged youth at a Barrie shelter will not be forgotten about this Christmas, thanks to the generosity of a group of motorcycle enthusiasts.

On Saturday, Barrie's Indian Motorcycle Rider's Group made their annual donation to Youth Haven, an emergency shelter for youth in need. This was the third year in a row that the group chose Youth Haven as its charity of choice.

"We do it because we want to give back to the group," says Todd Savage, the president of the group. "We know Youth Haven is a very important charity in the community, and I actually had an experience recently where I actually met somebody who came out of the Youth Haven program."

The group's 2021 fundraising initiatives collected gifts and provided a financial contribution to the shelter. On Saturday, approximately 100 gifts were given to Youth Haven, which will be provided to those currently in their care.

"On Christmas morning, when they actually get to open up these amazing gifts, it's really going to show them that there are people in our community who care for their well-being," says Lucy Gowers, the executive director of Youth Haven. "So it's going to give them a sense of well-being, but it's also going to give them hope."

Gowers says they've served approximately 400 kids in the last year alone. All of the donations will go towards kids staying in the emergency shelter, youth going through the transitional housing program and youth coming for outreach services.

"It's really wonderful to have this amazing friendship," says Gowers. It's amazing, I'm humbled by their generosity, and I can't thank them enough because it means so much to me as the executive director of Youth Haven, but it means so much more to the kids who come to us looking for help and looking for support."

For information on how you can help Youth Haven, click here.