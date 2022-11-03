Major employers in Chapleau have jobs to fill, town wants to increase population

Chapleau is a town with roots in Canadian history and played a part in building the country’s rail infrastructure.

Bearing the name of Joseph-Adolph Chapleau, Quebec’s fifth premier and secretary of state to John A. MacDonald, the town formed just 18 years after confederation in 1867.

It began as a divisional point for the Canadian Pacific Railway, one of the last steps of the railroad’s construction, which was completed in 1885.

CP Rail still operates in the community to help transport goods across the country. It is currently in need of train conductors.

The company’s Chapleau ‘trainmaster,’ David Marchioni, was born and raised in Chapleau. He started as a conductor and has been working here for more than 20 years.

“You’re contributing to the nation’s GDP, we move freight every day,” Marchioni said.

“It’s quite rewarding, when you come to think that, being a conductor, you can serve the country as a whole. Whether it be grabbing that nice lobster that was caught out in the pacific … to everything else you could ever think of.”

INCENTIVES TO COMBAT SHRINKING POPULATION

Once a town that had as many as 5,000 residents in its peak, Chapleau’s population has dwindled to about 1,900, according to last year’s census.

Employers have been trying to attract people to the community with extra incentives, like signing bonuses -- CP is offering an extra $5,000 to candidates who commit to staying for a year — to competitive salaries and benefits.

GreenFirst Forest Products purchased the town’s sawmill last year and the mill’s general manager, Eric Tremblay, said it’s constantly looking to hire skilled trade workers.

“We have various shifting arrangements and all types of positions available,” Tremblay said.

“We also have opportunities here in Chapleau for apprenticeship programs in the electrical, mechanical and power engineering fields.”

The mill employs roughly 150 employees, Tremblay said, and does business with two major local forestry contractors, which provide another 100 jobs for the community.

About 10 minutes east, Newmont’s all-electric Borden gold mine employs more than 100 people in the area.

NATURE TAKES CENTRE STAGE IN CHAPLEAU

Despite the shrinking population, Chapleau’s economic development officer, Charley Goheen, said the town hasn’t lost its charm since its incorporation in 1901.

Nature is the focal point of the community, while neighbouring three First Nations: Chapleau Cree, Chapleau Ojibwe and Brunswick House.

The area is home to one of the largest wild game preserves in the world, a 7,000-square-kilometre area established in 1925.

It’s also encompassed by two river systems, the Nebskwashi and Kebsquasheshing rivers, making Chapleau prime for water sports and award-winning fishing, as well as hunting, ATV riding and snowmobiling that are staples of the north.

Goheen said people who enjoy adventures and the small-town feel — or willing to give it a try — will find Chapleau a great fit.

“It’s just so serene, that you can be sleeping and then, if you want, you’re a footstep away from nature. You’re footsteps away from a lake, to go fishing, to see wildlife,” said Goheen, adding that the lifestyle may particularly appeal to northerners or those looking to get away from the city.

“Especially (for) mental well-being, I feel like the nature and just connecting with everything is just good for mind, body, spirit and you can get that here.”

NOTABLE NATIONAL FIGURES BORN IN CHAPLEAU

Despite being a small town with a place in Canadian history, several people who called Chapleau home have gone on to make their own marks on history.

The founding president and CEO of Porter Airlines, Robert Deluce, was born in the community, going on to receive national recognition for his accomplishments in aviation. He currently sits on Porter’s board of directors as its executive chairman.

As well, Robert Fife, the Globe and Mail’s Ottawa bureau chief and former CTV News journalist, is also a Chapleau native. He was named one of Canada’s 50 most powerful people by Maclean’s Magazine in 2021.

Most recently, Timmins saw its first mayor of colour in Kristin Murray, Chapleau Cree First Nation member and Chapleau High School graduate. She has retained her city council seat, following the recent municipal election and is the descendant of a signatory to Treaty 9.

A PLACE TO START A SMALL TOWN LIFE

Goheen said the town has everything a family or single person would need to start a life in Chapleau.

It’s a bilingual, close-knit community with both elementary and high schools, a library, a museum, a fire hall and basic amenities.

There is a supply of jobs ready for the taking, Goheen said, as well as commercial properties for entrepreneurs.

Many jobs available have set schedules, which Eric Tremblay said makes work-life balance an easy thing to manage.

“No matter where you live, in the community, you’re two minutes away from work,” Tremblay said.

“You show up to work early in the morning and by 4 p.m., you’re back at home and you can spend every night with your family. That’s one of the benefits of working in a small community like here.”