Major fire damages home along the Rideau River in Manotick

There are no reports of injuries after a fire in a home along the Rideau River in Manotick.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls at 6:20 p.m. reporting heavy black smoke and flames coming from a home on Waterfront Court, off River Road.

On Twitter, Ottawa Fire's Scott Stilborn said crews were greeted by "heavy fire conditions" in the large single family home and a defensive operation was ordered.

A tanker shuttle has been set up to transport water to the scene for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

