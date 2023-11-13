Major fire damages two homes in Saskatoon's north end

Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a major blaze in the city’s north end on Monday.

By 4 p.m. flames had burned through the roof of a house in the 100 block of Zeman Crescent, in the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood.

Heavy smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

One occupant was inside the home, but was able to escape uninjured.

The fire inspector on scene said the blaze also spread to a neighbouring home, causing significant damage to both.

Several pets were rescued from the first home and crews were still searching for others just after 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.