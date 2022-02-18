Major fire in Gatineau's Hull sector

Gatineau fire crews rushed to battle a major blaze at a building under construction in the city's Hull sector.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Friday on Boulevard de Plateau. Videos from the scene showed flames towering above the building.

A city of Gatineau update said three neighbouring buildings were evacuated and the structure on fire collapsed.

No injuries have been reported.

Luckily there are no tenants in this building. pic.twitter.com/uMkcw5QSwz