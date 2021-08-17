Major fire near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue will disrupt morning commute: WFPS

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services (WFPS) personnel are on scene at a major fire in the 800 block of Main Street Tuesday morning.

The first call-out was at around 12:30 a.m. when crews responded to reports of a fire in a four-storey commercial-industrial building.

According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, a second alarm was called in due to the nature and location of the fire.

When the first crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Initially an interior, offensive attack was launched but due to high heat and smoke conditions crews were forced to exit the building and transition to an exterior, defensive attack using aerial ladders and water streams.

The WFPS expects to be on scene well into Tuesday. Main Street’s southbound lanes are closed from Flora Avenue to Higgins Avenue.

According to Winnipeg police, southbound traffic on Main Street will be redirected westbound onto Selkirk Avenue for the next few hours. Northbound traffic on Main Street has reopened as of about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

It's recommended that drivers plan to use alternate routes for the morning’s rush hour.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.