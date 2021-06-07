Major gas leak in South Walkerville forces homeowners to evacuate

Repairs are underway at the Optimist Community Centre in South Walkerville after a major gas line was struck.

Enbridge Gas officials say they were called to Ypres and Woodlawn Avenues for a damaged 2” pipeline by a third-party contractor.

The gas line was since been close affecting an estimating 50 customers in the area.

Several homeowners in the area have been forced to evacuate their homes.

They say public safety is top priority and they are working on a repair plan.

Windsor Fire is asking the public to stay clear of the area.

More to come.