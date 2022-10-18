Major incident ongoing in Toronto as police deal with 'active shooter'
Toronto police are negotiating with an individual inside a Scarborough house after firing shots at officers on Tuesday evening.
Officers were initially called to Shenley Road in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East for an unspecified investigation.
Police arrived and were subsequently met with gunfire. They said a person inside a home was actively shooting at officers.
Just before 10:30 p.m., police told CP24 that the shooting had stopped, and officers were trying to get the person out of the home.
The tactical team is now on the scene. It is unclear if there are other people inside the home.
No injuries have been reported at this time and Toronto paramedics are on standby near the scene.
Police advise residents on Shenley Road to shelter in their basements and the public to avoid the area.
-
-
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painfulNew Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rolloutConfusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run outUnprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surgesThe Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Day highlights the need to attract and retain early childhood educatorsOn the day that recognizes their commitment and hard work, there are also calls for improved wages and value on the impact of early childhood education.
-
Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their ownIt was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its sizeThe goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.