Major incident ongoing in Toronto as police deal with 'active shooter'

Toronto police are negotiating with an individual inside a Scarborough house after firing shots at officers on Tuesday evening.

Officers were initially called to Shenley Road in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East for an unspecified investigation.

Police arrived and were subsequently met with gunfire. They said a person inside a home was actively shooting at officers.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police told CP24 that the shooting had stopped, and officers were trying to get the person out of the home.

The tactical team is now on the scene. It is unclear if there are other people inside the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time and Toronto paramedics are on standby near the scene.

Police advise residents on Shenley Road to shelter in their basements and the public to avoid the area.