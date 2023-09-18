Major natural gas leak closes streets in downtown Sudbury

A major gas leak on Durham Street has closed several streets in downtown Sudbury.

In a social media post Monday just after noon, deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell asked the public to avoid the area. It appears that a natural gas line was struck by construction crews in the area.

“On scene for a major gas leak due to construction on Durham at Larch,” Oshell said.

“Downtown has a strong odour of natural gas and several streets are closed. Please avoid the area, Enbridge is on scene.”

Greater Sudbury police said three intersections connected to Larch and Durham streets are closed. Oshell told CTV's Alana Everson that no evacuation order has been issued.

"People can leave if they choose. but right now there is no accumulation in any building causing us concerns," he said.

As far the cause, Oshell said it appears that an excavator working on a road project made contact with the gas line line.

"I believe it is a six-inch natural gas line," he said.

"And Enbridge crews are here to find the correct valve and ensure it's isolated as quickly as possible."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

