Major northeast intersection reopened after crash that injured officer
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Journalist
Craig Ellingson
A major intersection in Edmonton's northeast was closed after a collision late Monday afternoon sent a police officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was travelling in an unmarked police vehicle as it headed south on Manning Drive with lights and siren activated, and was hurt after a vehicle heading east on 137 Avenue struck the cruiser on the passenger side.
The intersection was closed until Tuesday morning while police investigated.
