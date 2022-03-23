Major party leaders to hold provincial election debate in North Bay

Leaders of the Conservative, Liberal, NDP and Green parties will converge in North Bay on May 10 for a debate on issues focused on northern Ontario.

The debate will coincide with the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) conference, and will be held at the Capital Centre beginning at 1:15 p.m.

"The FONOM conference falls inside the writ period for the provincial election," said a news release from the federation.

"As a result, the FONOM board has been exploring the possibility of hosting a northern leaders debate during our Conference."

The debate will focus on issues important to citizens of northern Ontario, FONOM added.

"Many of 154 communities in the north have a small population, and the debate provides a platform for our voices to be heard," FONOM president Danny Whalen said in the release.

"We are pleased that the municipal organizations in northern Ontario will hear directly from the provincial party leaders during the spring campaign."

Ontarians go to the polls June 2.