Major police incident closes quiet Surrey street, man found with possible gunshot wound

A major police presence closed a quiet Surrey street in the city's Cloverdale neighbourhood Thursday after a man was found with injuries from a possible gunshot wound.

More than a dozen police cruisers were on scene on Angus Place near Jersey Drive. Officers had the entire cul-de-sac blocked off by police tape.

Police said they were called at about 5:30 a.m. about a man who was injured. When they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old outside a home and it appeared he had been shot.

"The victim was provided life saving measures, and was transported to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators are working to piece together what happened, and don't have details about a possible motive or suspects.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to call police at 604-599-0502.

