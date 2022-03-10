Major project hopes to fill Cape Breton’s affordable housing gap

A former horse racing track in Cape Breton is getting a new life as a housing development, something residents say is badly needed in the area.

Cape Breton University purchased the former "Tartan Downs" in 2019, and along with the non-profit Urban Neighbourhood Development Association, plans to turn the land into 430 rental units made up of townhouses, single-family dwellings, and apartment buildings.

“This will be an incredible project. CBRM (Cape Breton Regional Municipality) really needs new quality housing. There hasn't been a major build for affordable housing in CBRM for many, many years,” says Cape Breton University Project Manager Kent MacIntyre.

“This project will be open to the public for seniors, families, students, individuals, so it will truly be a mixed development just from housing and tenancy,” said MacIntyre.

The announcement comes as 20 people were evicted from an apartment building in nearby New Waterford.

“Being proactive now, engaging with community stakeholders, looking to the government about permissions for municipalities to get into the game of affordable housing and be a partner is really important right now so we don't get to that place of a homelessness crisis,” said CBRM Mayor, Amanda McDougall.

The cost of the project is not yet known, but MacIntyre says details will be released soon. Applications for federal and provincial funding are underway to get shovels in the ground as quickly as possible.

“It will be a phased development over four years. Our first phase will be 130 units and that will consist of stacked townhouses and duplexes and two apartment buildings,” said MacIntyre.

The goal is to start construction by the end of 2022 — but that depends on funding.