'Major red flags': Councillors hear from dozens of speakers as gondola decision looms

A proposal to build a gondola over Edmonton's river valley took centre stage at city hall Wednesday as councillors openly discussed the pros and cons of the project with dozens of stakeholders and members of the public.

Prairie Sky Gondola wants to build a 2.5 kilometre line from downtown to Old Strathcona, and is promising that the city and taxpayers will not have to contribute any money.

The city's executive committee met for several hours Wednesday to discuss land agreements for 19 towers and five stations, but the meeting became a holistic debate when 50 people registered to speak on a range of related elements.

"This type of system is one that I think certainly fits the bill, and aligns with many city policy documents and directions, in particular the city plan," Chris Dulaba with Beljan Developments told council.

"We’re talking about the river valley. We’re talking about leases of lands to private proponents, some of whom could be foreign owners…For 30 to 60 or more years," cautioned Linda Duncan, a former MP and current board director of the North Saskatchewan River Valley Conservation Society.

Speakers raised concerns over everything from the cost of tickets to the environmental impact. Many were also concerned about building in the area around the Rossdale Power Plant, an area that is sacred to local Indigenous people.

"We’re guided today by the advice that there is a very low probability that we will find human remains at that particular location," said Bob Black from Prairie Sky Gondola.

Emily Riddle, a Cree author, tweeted that she was upset with how the company was proceeding, in particular with an apparent refusal to reroute the line away from the "burial site."

"In this project we're not equal partners. We are a barrier to development. So I don't see it as contributing to reconciliation or the treaty relationship or kinship," she told councillors.

One councillor said she can't support the project unless the proposed agreement is rewritten.

"I have major concerns related to the protection of public assets and our property. We're going to be charging rent for the pole, not any of the other land that will become unusable where those lines are running over," said Ward Arnirniq Councillor Erin Rutherford.

The project contains "a lot of good," she added, but unanswered questions about Indigenous consultation and archaeology have her skeptical that she can vote "yes."

The president of Prairie Sky, Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, told CTV News Edmonton that he appreciates the thoughtful discussion, and he asked that the land agreements be approved so that work can continue and more questions can be answered through the process.

"An Indigenous archeologist, a past Grand Chief of Treaty 6, are both on our board. We’re doing all the right things to demonstrate we’re taking this seriously," he said.

"We're good, honest Edmontonians. We've demonstrated a commitment to do this right for a long time now. I don't know what more a proponent can do."

A vote on allowing the project to move forward is expected at a Monday city council meeting.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson