'Major' residential fire on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury, multiple fatalities

Sudbury firefighters were called to a residence at 744 Bruce Avenue early Sunday morning for what they said was a major residential fire.

CTV News has learned that at least two people are dead and another is currently in hospital with serious injuries. One of the deceased was pronounced at the scene while the other later died of their injuries in hospital.

"When crews arrived they certainly found a large volume of fire coming from the first floor of the residence. There were reports that an individual exited the building from a second story window," said Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell of the Greater Sudbury Fire Service.

"Our crews made quick entry did a primary search and were able to remove an additional 3 individuals from the occupancy and then start to suppress that fire."

In a tweet just after 6:00 a.m., Oshell said crews did arrived on-scene early Sunday morning and later confirmed the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had been called in to investigate.

"The ages of the individuals I do not know, however, they were three adults that were removed from the building. There were no children involved," said Oshell.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.