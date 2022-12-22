Major storm to blanket northeastern Ont. overnight, extending into Saturday

Christmas weekend will be a stormy one in northeastern Ontario, as a storm bringing 20-40 cm of snow is set to begin Friday morning.

Affected are areas near Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and North Bay, including Manitoulin Island, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Kirkland Lake, Blind River, Killarney, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls.

“Major winter storm expected tonight into Saturday,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning Thursday.

“Some areas will see northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h on Saturday, giving local blowing snow. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm by Saturday or Saturday night.”

Snow squalls could potentially last until Monday, Environment Canada said.

“The heaviest snow is expected this evening into Friday. Snow is forecast to taper off later on Saturday. Strong northwesterly winds are then expected to generate snow squalls.”

Travellers may want to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the warning said.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”