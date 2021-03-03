A major global technology company has chosen Calgary for the next phase of its Canadian expansion and it promises to bring 500 jobs to the city over the next three years.

Infosys, an IT services and consulting firm, has more than 249,000 employees in 46 countries worldwide. The company already has offices based in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, but now has plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

According to Ravi Kumar, Infosys president, the company's arrival in Calgary is part of the plan to expand its client base across Western Canada, the Pacific Northwest and central United States. Kumar says Calgary has a large pool of talent and can help clients with needs in various industries including natural resources, energy, retail and communications.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Premier Jason Kenney expressed his excitement with the news. "A game-changing expansion with at least 500 new jobs for our growing tech sector in Calgary."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day with additional details and reaction.