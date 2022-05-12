Major thoroughfare in Barrie to close for road construction

Motorists are urged to pack their patience and expect delays as construction ramps up on a major thoroughfare in Barrie.

Crews have resumed work along Big Bay Point Road in the city's south-end as part of the City of Barrie's Multi-Modal Active Transportation Master Plan, which started last August.

"The existing road was a two-lane road. It's currently being widened to five lanes," says Aaron Toth, an engineering project manager with the City of Barrie. "We're also upgrading some of the existing infrastructure that's older, specifically the water main on the north side of the road."

The road is being widened to alleviate congestion in Barrie's south-end and help with the current overall growth in the city.

As part of the work, a portion of Huronia Road will be shut down at Big Bay Point Road for two weeks starting Monday.

"There will be no through access at Huronia from Big Bay Point or to Big Bay Point," says Toth. "But all the businesses along Huronia that are south of Big Bay will have access from the south. There just won't be any through access from Big Bay Point; so no left or right turns from Big Bay Point onto Huronia southbound."

The road closure is expected to be in effect until May 30.

Toth says motorists can use Welham Road, down to Mapleview Drive, as a way around.

Toth says crews are finishing work on the south side of Big Bay Point Road, with work on the north side expected to begin in June.

The majority of the project is anticipated to be complete by the end of October.